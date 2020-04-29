Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Millburn Ridgefield Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,662,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130,501 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.3% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $55,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 462,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after buying an additional 127,879 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $681,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.84. The stock had a trading volume of 15,768,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,457,969. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average of $40.84.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

