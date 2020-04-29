Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,958,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377,638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 9.23% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,434,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,208,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,676 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,974.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 815,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 804,190 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,661,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,612,000 after acquiring an additional 751,678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,926,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,809,000 after acquiring an additional 675,645 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,448,000.

VCIT traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $90.94. 2,332,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,757,867. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $95.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

