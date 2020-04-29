Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Position Lifted by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.7% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,431,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 106,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,897,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.28. The company had a trading volume of 227,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,368. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $106.07 and a one year high of $171.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.