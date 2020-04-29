Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,969 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,836,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,205,844. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

