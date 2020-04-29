Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.7% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,943 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,843,000 after acquiring an additional 644,931 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,222,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,014,000 after buying an additional 116,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,844,000 after buying an additional 4,341,408 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,594,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,024,157. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.58 and its 200-day moving average is $153.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.