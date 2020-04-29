Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Stock Price Up 9%

Shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) rose 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.57 and last traded at $50.43, approximately 141,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 125,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.28.

VEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Vectrus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.09. The company has a market cap of $549.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Vectrus had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $365.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vectrus Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vectrus news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle acquired 750 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,505.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,540.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus in the first quarter worth about $3,698,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,553,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

