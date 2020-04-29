VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co lowered its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in VF were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 380,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,427,000 after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its holdings in VF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in VF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,841,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in VF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

NYSE VFC traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,716,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,416. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average is $80.27.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VFC shares. ValuEngine upgraded VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James began coverage on VF in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.59.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.