Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) Trading Up 8.4%

Visterra Inc (NASDAQ:VIST)’s share price shot up 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.20, 170,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average session volume of 106,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIST. Zacks Investment Research cut Visterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup upgraded Visterra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Get Visterra alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69.

Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $96.45 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visterra in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Visterra in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visterra in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Visterra by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 45,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Visterra in the third quarter worth about $5,067,000.

About Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST)

Visterra Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company. The Company uses its Atomic Interaction Network analysis to identify disease targets and design effective therapeutics. The Company’s technology is based on its Hierotope Platform, which identifies an area, or epitope, on the target protein, glycoprotein or glycan that is fundamental to its structure and function.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Visterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.