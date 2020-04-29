Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €26.50 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VIV. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.47) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.20 ($30.47) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €29.17 ($33.92).

VIV traded down €0.32 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €19.62 ($22.81). The stock had a trading volume of 2,606,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €23.73. Vivendi has a 52 week low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 52 week high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

