Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,424 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,908,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,358,985. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.42. The firm has a market cap of $366.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

