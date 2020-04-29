Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,276,000 after purchasing an additional 565,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,291,000 after acquiring an additional 796,974 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,166,000 after acquiring an additional 994,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $128.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,908,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,358,985. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $366.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

