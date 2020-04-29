Wedbush Cuts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $51.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $52.50 to $51.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.75. 28,731,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,812,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.08. Intel has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $253.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,763 shares of company stock worth $4,256,037 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 505.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,973,000 after acquiring an additional 307,370 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

