Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Weir Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and set a top pick rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC lowered their price target on Weir Group from GBX 1,665 ($21.90) to GBX 1,045 ($13.75) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Shore Capital raised Weir Group to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Weir Group to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Weir Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,190 ($15.65) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,278.20 ($16.81).

Get Weir Group alerts:

Shares of Weir Group stock traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 907.60 ($11.94). The company had a trading volume of 1,726,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.20. Weir Group has a 52-week low of GBX 608.60 ($8.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 845.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,275.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 30.45 ($0.40) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Weir Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.42%.

In other Weir Group news, insider John Heasley sold 10,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.52), for a total value of £71,150.40 ($93,594.32). Also, insider Barbara Jeremiah acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($17.10) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($34,201.53).

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.