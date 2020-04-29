Wells Fargo & Co Increases Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $60.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INTC. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.97.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $58.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,731,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,812,914. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.08. The firm has a market cap of $253.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. Intel has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,037. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Intel by 31.9% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 11,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in Intel by 37.3% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 39,376 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Intel by 32.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 698,038 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 5.5% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.