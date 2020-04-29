Wells Fargo & Co Increases Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $37.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an underweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised Merit Medical Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.20.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

MMSI stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $39.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,891. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.71. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $61.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -491.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $571,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,905.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $82,167.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,441.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $900,749 over the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 316.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,870,000 after purchasing an additional 157,199 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 24,047 shares during the last quarter. BMT Investment Advisors grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 44,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.