Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $7.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $9.50 to $7.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered Invesco from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Invesco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.58.

Shares of IVZ traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.51. 8,448,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,014,677. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. Invesco has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $22.13.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $396,000. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Invesco by 4.0% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco by 10.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 904,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,305,000 after buying an additional 84,495 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Invesco by 14.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 303,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth about $5,402,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

