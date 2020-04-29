Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Position Increased by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 76,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.87. 35,159,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,933,246. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.18.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

