WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $148.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.
Shares of WSBC opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.
In other WesBanco news, Director Ronald W. Owen bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $99,407.00. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.
About WesBanco
WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.
