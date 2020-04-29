WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $148.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Shares of WSBC opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

WSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on WesBanco from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other WesBanco news, Director Ronald W. Owen bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $99,407.00. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

