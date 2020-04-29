Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading Up 18%

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares were up 18% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.88, approximately 3,192,176 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,598,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WKHS shares. BidaskClub raised Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $172.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

