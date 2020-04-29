Wrapped Bitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.79 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 28th. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for $7,810.45 or 1.00021520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $8.79 million and approximately $76,148.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00036105 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00041877 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000656 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00069556 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000755 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 1,125 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.