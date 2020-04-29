WSFS Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

WSFS Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. WSFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WSFS Financial to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

NASDAQ WSFS traded up $2.61 on Wednesday, hitting $29.76. 439,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average is $37.80. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.34 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.74%. Analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.69.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

