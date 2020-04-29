Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Visa Inc (NYSE:V) to Post $1.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Visa Inc (NYSE:V) will post $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Visa reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $7.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Visa.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.25. 8,610,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,870,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.87. Visa has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 117.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visa (V)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.