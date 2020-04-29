Zacks: Brokerages Expect Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to Announce $1.20 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to announce $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $1.19. Extra Space Storage posted earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $288.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXR. Citigroup raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

EXR traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $92.67. 1,294,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,504. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.32. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $124.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $10,254,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 785,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,667,392.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $81,350.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,707.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,156 shares of company stock valued at $16,131,556. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 37.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 107,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $392,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

