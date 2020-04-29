Zennies Achieves Market Capitalization of $78,059.25 (ZENI)

Zennies (CURRENCY:ZENI) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 28th. Over the last week, Zennies has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. Zennies has a total market cap of $78,059.25 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zennies coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000236 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Zennies

ZENI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone . Zennies’ official website is zeni.zone

Zennies Coin Trading

Zennies can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zennies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zennies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zennies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

