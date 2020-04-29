ZEON (ZEON) Trading Up 16.5% This Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 28th. ZEON has a market capitalization of $39.03 million and $19,316.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZEON has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One ZEON token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.25 or 0.02513183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00210904 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00060810 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00047216 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

