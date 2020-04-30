$0.85 EPS Expected for Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Eagle Materials posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.23.

EXP traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.76. 440,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,811. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.89. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.42. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,450.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.