13,736 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Acquired by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 0.2% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.81. 219,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,848. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.60.

