13,959 Shares in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,856,000 after purchasing an additional 774,516 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Steris by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,950,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,294,000 after acquiring an additional 248,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Steris by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $212,095,000 after purchasing an additional 449,941 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Steris by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,068,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,891,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Steris by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,588,000 after purchasing an additional 600,507 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steris alerts:

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on STE. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,961. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.34. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steris Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.