1,650 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 240.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,734,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

TLT traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,617,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,738,384. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.23. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $122.93 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.