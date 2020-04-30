$193.53 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) will report $193.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.90 million and the highest is $234.48 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $281.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year sales of $945.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $864.50 million to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $903.10 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OXM. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Oxford Industries from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Oxford Industries stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.61. 260,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average is $63.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Clyde C. Tuggle purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $71,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,021.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,374,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 134,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.