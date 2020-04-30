19,942 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,737,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,214,000 after purchasing an additional 65,555 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,302,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,445,000 after acquiring an additional 197,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,090,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,973,000 after acquiring an additional 183,628 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,859,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,012,000 after buying an additional 29,050 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,831,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,232,000 after buying an additional 197,370 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.69.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.90. 10,320,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,067,065. The company has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.23 and a 200 day moving average of $182.96. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total value of $191,724.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,839.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,275 shares of company stock worth $2,437,631 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

