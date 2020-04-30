1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS FRSB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.70. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,992. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22. 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Get 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

First Resource Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking, money market, escrow, and CD/IRA accounts, as well as offers certificate deposit account registry services and insured cash sweeps. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity line of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.