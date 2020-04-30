2,566 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Acquired by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,566 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000. SBA Communications makes up approximately 0.7% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBAC traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,878. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.74 and a 200 day moving average of $257.33. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.68 and a beta of 0.37. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $197.86 and a 1 year high of $317.11.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total transaction of $14,912,988.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 208,940 shares in the company, valued at $61,432,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.02, for a total value of $2,530,021.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,133,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $57,529,904 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. New Street Research raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.13.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.