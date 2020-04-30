32,675 Shares in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Bought by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,675 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $494,000. CWM LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 29,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in CVS Health by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 46.4% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,360,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.94. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

