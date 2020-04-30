3,400 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

MGC traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.37. 167,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,970. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.91. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $77.64 and a one year high of $118.49.

