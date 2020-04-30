3M (NYSE:MMM) Announces Earnings Results

3M (NYSE:MMM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 3M had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMM traded down $4.38 on Thursday, hitting $151.88. The company had a trading volume of 172,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,150. The company has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $192.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.94.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.54.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.