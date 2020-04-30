64,800 Shares in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Bought by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,000. Equity Lifestyle Properties makes up about 6.5% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,341,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,345,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,407 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,404,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,063 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $61.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,850. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.96. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELS. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.