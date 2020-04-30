8,700 Shares in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Bought by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 58.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NetApp from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on NetApp from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.88. 3,852,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,313. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. NetApp Inc. has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $73.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 123.49%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

