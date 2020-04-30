AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Short Interest Up 22.3% in April

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 395,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

AIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark dropped their price target on AAR from $54.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Get AAR alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AAR by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 873,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,172,000 after purchasing an additional 195,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth $30,830,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AAR by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AAR by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 427,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,228 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AAR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 499,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,130. The stock has a market cap of $730.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.79. AAR has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $52.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.29 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AAR will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. AAR’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.