ABB (NYSE:ABB) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.66.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABB traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,605,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,626. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. ABB had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that ABB will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ABB by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,378,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,910,000 after acquiring an additional 284,255 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ABB by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,668,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,545,000 after acquiring an additional 174,042 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in ABB by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,230,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,642,000 after acquiring an additional 172,009 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 1,134.5% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,122,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after purchasing an additional 81,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.