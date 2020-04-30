Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 127.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,997 shares of company stock valued at $7,877,657 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,058,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,265,661. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $167.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.