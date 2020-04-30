Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 210.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,504 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $92.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,058,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,265,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $167.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,997 shares of company stock worth $7,877,657. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

