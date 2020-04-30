AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,046 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in AbbVie by 580.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,492 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,229,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,626,128. The company has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.27. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

