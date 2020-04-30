Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Trading Up 11.3%

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST)’s stock price was up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59, approximately 1,487,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,150,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACST shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Acasti Pharma from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Acasti Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACST. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 219,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

