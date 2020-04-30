Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Trading 8.5% Higher

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.83, 358,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,580,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,465,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 586,384 shares in the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 857,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 357,311 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,287,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 122,738 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 34,007 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

