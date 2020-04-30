Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Trading 8.5% Higher

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.83, 358,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,580,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.86.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,465,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 586,384 shares in the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 857,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 357,311 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,287,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 122,738 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 34,007 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAP)
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.
See Also: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.