Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $62.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Summer Street raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Summit Insights raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $53.66. 110,437,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,077,024. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average is $44.51. The company has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 178.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,669,538 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 581,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,867,000 after purchasing an additional 52,705 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 906,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,280,000 after purchasing an additional 166,175 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 49,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

