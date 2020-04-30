Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Trading 9.8% Higher

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)’s share price traded up 9.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.47 and last traded at $15.34, 1,308,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 952,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AERI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated an “average” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $649.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $24.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.35% and a negative net margin of 285.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,634,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after purchasing an additional 38,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 118,596 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 47,265 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

