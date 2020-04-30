Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Affimed N.V is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of AFM13, AFM24, AFM26, AFM11 and AMV564 which are in clinical stage. Affimed N.V, formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V., is based in Heidelberg, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

NASDAQ:AFMD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,245. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $170.78 million, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 29.52% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Affimed by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 606.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

