AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

AFLAC stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.19. 3,001,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,470,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. AFLAC has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $57.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other AFLAC news, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

