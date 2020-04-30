AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10, RTT News reports. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,001,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,622. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. AFLAC has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

